What you need to know about BMC Software's new CEO, Peter Leav

Global IT solutions leader, BMC Software, has appointed Peter Leav as President and CEO, succeeding from now-Chairman and Board of Directors Bob Beauchamp.

Leav joins BMC from Polycom, where he served as President and CEO for three years. He has over 20 years of experience in operations, sales, and management across the technology sector, also serving at NCR Corporation, Motorola Inc., Cisco Systems, and Tektronix. The 46-year-old is a graduate of Lehigh University, and is a member of the board of directors at HD Supply Inc.

BMC has poured millions of dollars into R&D since going private in 2013, unveiling its digital enterprise management strategy in 2015, which allows customers a wider variety of IT solutions to make business seamless.

“BMC is an iconic software company that has served the world’s largest and most successful enterprises for over 35 years. I am excited to lead the company as we continue to grow, innovate and drive success for our customers, partners and employees in the years ahead,” said Leav. “I thank Bob Beauchamp for his leadership and many contributions over the past 28 years and am delighted that Bob will continue as our board chair.”

“As the Board of Directors and I collaborated on succession planning, we agreed that BMC has reached a natural point in our evolution to bring in a new CEO to lead the company as it enters its next growth stage,” said Beauchamp. “Peter is an established technology CEO with deep industry expertise who will work closely with our strong management team to lead BMC forward in the years ahead. BMC customers, partners and employees will all benefit with Peter at the helm. I look forward to working with him in an era of disruption and change that is redefining digital industry.”

