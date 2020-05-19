Article
Which Canadians made the Forbes 30 under 30 list?

By anna smith
May 19, 2020
Earlier this year, Forbes compiled a 30 under 30 list. The index comprises of under-30s that are topping various fields, including manufacturing, entertainment, consumer tech, finance and art. Forbes sifted through over 15,000 contenders before finding the final 600.

Meet the Canadians that made the list:

  • Ian Crosby, co-founder and CEO at Bench (enterprise tech)
  • Daniel Penn, founder Shift Health (healthcare)
  • Dhananja Jayalath and Chris Wiebe, co-founders at Athos (enterprise tech)
  • Devin Horsman, technical director at River Studios Canada (gaming)
  • Ben Kane, co-founder at Steelcrate Games (gaming)
  • Anisa Mirza ,CEO and co-founder at Giveffect (social enterprise)
  • Gavin Armstrong, president and CEO of Lucky Iron Fish (social enterprise)
  • Andrew Au, president of Intercept Group (marketing and advertising)
  • Louis-Victor Jadvaji, co-founder of Wiivv Wearables (manufacturing)
  • Jessica Scorpio, founder and VP of marketing at Getaround (consumer tech)
  • Satish Kanwar, director of product for Shopify (retail and ecommerce)

 

