Who is Robyn Grew, Man Group’s first-ever female CEO?

Man Group, the world’s largest publicly-listed hedge fund firm, will soon have a new CEO in the form of Robyn Grew. She becomes the first female chief in the company’s history, which stretches back almost 250 years.

Grew, who lives in the US and currently serves as President of Man Group, will move to the UK ready to officially take up her new role at the beginning of September 2023, although she is expected to spend plenty of time Stateside given the firm’s presence there.

The 54-year-old’s appointment coincides with the retirement of Luke Ellis, who became CEO in 2016 having also progressed from the President role.

“It is an absolute honour to be taking on the role of CEO at Man Group,” said Grew.

“During more than a decade working at the firm, it has developed into a world-leading, technologically brilliant, active investment firm with a fantastically collegiate culture. I look forward to building on that to ensure the firm remains positioned at the forefront of active investing, attracting top talent and delivering for our clients and shareholders alike.

“Luke has been an incredible ally and mentor to me, and I am excited to be able to follow in his footsteps into this new role.”

