Who is David Risher, the new CEO of Lyft?

The pair both had experience in having to arrange lengthy, complex car journeys covering several hundreds of miles and spotted a gap in the market.

Lyft was billed as the short-haul version of Zimride following its launch in San Francisco, and became recognisable almost instantly thanks to the furry pink moustaches plastered to the front of its cabs.

As momentum grew, the business secured millions of dollars in funding and expanded to Los Angeles, before Green and Zimmer opted to rename the overarching company as Lyft due to the growing popularity of short-haul ride sharing.

Lyft’s rivalry with Uber has intensified over the years, which has involved the former joining forces with a host of other companies to prevent the latter from gaining a stranglehold on the market.

But, with Uber’s exponentially growing presence around the world and a successful food delivery arm, Lyft has been struggling to keep up.

According to Zippia’s recently-published research, Uber has a 71% share of sales in the UK rideshare market compared to Lyft’s 29%, prompting Green and Zimmer to decide that the time for change is now.

Penning an open letter to employees, Green wrote: “Building this company with you has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life.

“Lyft’s power to reshape how people interact with their cities and with each other is one of the most exhilarating aspects.

“I’ll never forget the moment I was walking out of a restaurant and saw two people (who didn’t know each other) both entering the same Lyft, slightly confused as to why someone else was sharing their car. They realised they had been matched together in the same shared ride and off they went.”

