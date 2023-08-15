The B2B Marketing Expo California is back...

The B2B Marketing Expo California takes place alongside The Business Show at The LA Convention Center on the 20th & 21st of September 2023. The show is on a mission to deliver innovation and inspiration to business professionals and marketers so that they can transform the way they work and drive their organisation's growth. The event is packed with expert speakers, industry-leading exhibitors and live demos that will leave you buzzing with ideas and knowledge. The exhibition will cover a range of topics including; market research, SEO, advertising, lead generation, branding, inbound marketing and much more.

This year we have keynote speakers from some of the largest companies in the world including Google, Netflix, Uber, and Twitch. You won't want to miss this! Also, meet over 150 incredible suppliers at the event showcasing all the latest products and services needed to take your business to the next level. With hundreds of world-class exhibitors available to discuss and demonstrate their offerings in person, it is easy to choose from the most innovative and effective marketing solutions and technology to advance your business and gain the competitive edge. You will also have the opportunity to network with

5,000 like-minded business, sales, and marketing professionals, all looking to gain insight, knowledge, and contacts. This is the place to be!

Additionally, your free ticket gives you access to co-located shows The Sales Innovation Expo, The Marketing & Advertising Expo, The Marketing Technology Expo, The Business Show, and Going Global Live.

The Sales Innovation Expo is at the forefront of educating and showcasing organisations and businesses in the sales industry. Separate yourself from your competitors by learning the tricks of the trade. The Advertising Expo is the perfect place for advertising professionals looking for the top products, resources, and knowledge to grow their business. The Technology Expo is on a mission to deliver to you the latest technology and gadgets to transform your marketing plans for the better. The Business Show is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs and small business owners start or grow their dream business and Going Global Live helps you to take your business overseas.

The B2B Marketing Expo California will fast-track your journey to success and grow your business to new and exciting heights through excellent marketing. What are you waiting for?

To register for your FREE ticket, simply head over to www.b2bmarketingexpo.us