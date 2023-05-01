Global energy-related CO2 emissions increased in 2022 by 0.9%, or 321 million tonnes, reaching a new high of more than 36.8 billion tonnes, according to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA’s) latest analysis. Reductions in carbon dioxide and other greenhouses gases are required, alongside the scaled use of carbon reduction technologies, if temperatures are to be prevented from surpassing the Paris-set target of a 1.5° C increase from pre-industrial levels.

That was among the headline findings of the recent Sixth Assessment of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a scientific consensus document that assesses what the world knows now about climate change and what needs to be done to counter it.

In their headline statements, the authors say: “If warming exceeds a specified level such as 1.5°C, it could gradually be reduced again by achieving and sustaining net negative global CO2 emissions. This would require additional deployment of carbon dioxide removal".

In line with this, interest in technologies for carbon removal and reduction is growing. Globally, the number of carbon capture projects has exploded, with 35 commercial installations in operation or under construction, and more than 200 others in development. Driving much of that investment is the long-term goal of carbon capture technologies to remove millions of tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere.

Broadly speaking, carbon capture systems work in one of two ways: point-source systems, which remove CO2 from industrial flue gases before it enters the atmosphere; and direct air capture (DAC) systems, which move large volumes of air through removal systems, pulling CO2 directly from the atmosphere.

Once captured, the CO2 can be compressed and transported by pipeline, ship, rail or truck to other locations for a wide range of uses, called carbon capture and utilisation (CCU), or injected into underground storage sites, called carbon capture and storage (CCS).

According to estimates, the projects which have already been announced have the potential capacity to eventually remove 550 million tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere every year, with an annual value of more than US$50 billion.

Why carbon capture and removal projects are attracting investment

The uptick in CCUS (carbon capture, utilisation and storage) projects has attracted government investment. In March, the UK government unveiled a US$25bn fund to invest in CCUS technology.

The same month, the US government announced US$6bn in funding for projects accelerating decarbonisation in energy-intensive industries – part of the Department of Energy’s Earthshots scheme to advance carbon dioxide removal from the atmosphere through technological innovation, including DAC. The aim of the Carbon Negative Shot element of this programme is to make removing CO2 from the atmosphere viable at scale at less than US$100 per tonne, in line with the US government’s ambition to achieve net-zero by 2050.

Technological innovation is stimulating this interest, having made carbon capture systems more efficient. Leveraging process modelling software, engineers have been able to connect solar power with DAC systems, for instance. Concurrent engineering modelling software, meanwhile, is enabling businesses to evaluate process alternations and simulate scale-up to better understand trade-offs between capital and operating costs, to select designs, and to implement solutions at pace.

While those innovations have been critical to making carbon capture a viable sustainability solution, they would not have been possible without the use of digital technology to optimise the design and operation of capture systems.