Acer Veriton Mini PC Review

The Acer Veriton N282G is a mini desktop PC solution for those who need big quality performance in an itty bitty living space. Taking up very little room in your workspace, the Acer Veriton mini PC is sized at 1.4 inch in width, 7.6 inch in depth and 7.6 inches in height.

Specifications:

Let’s get down to brass tacks: the Acer Veriton N282G mini PC runs off of the Intel Atom Dual Core CPU with a processor speed of 1.8 GHZ and 1 MB Cache. Offering users 4 GB of Memory with DDR3 SDRAM, the computer feels fast at one’s fingertips. Storage also isn’t a problem with the mini PC’s 500 GB hard drive. With the included 6 USB 2.0 ports, HDMI port and 2 VGA ports, the Acer Veriton offers beneficial desktop connectivity.

For those who are considering this mini PC for business, you’ll be happy to find that the Acer Veriton comes pre-installed with Windows 7 Professional as well as included software such as Microsoft Office Starter and Windows Live Essentials.

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to read the latest edition of Business Review Canada

Pros:

Number one on the list is the PC’s size. Taking up about a quarter of the space of a regular desktop computer, there’s no need to make room for a bulky tower. Additionally, the PC was incredibly easy to set up, taking the computer from delivery to fully functional in approximately ten minutes.

Cons:

The Acer Veriton’s issues are few and far between. My personal experience with placement of ports made wires and layout a bit complicated, but that is expected from a small PC layout.

The Acer Vertion N282G is exactly what its advertised as: a mini PC. Perfect for a professional who needs to cut down on clutter in the office, the Acer Veriton is currently priced at $399.