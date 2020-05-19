AI and Translations: A Perfect Match

Combining people and machines to help break down the language barrier.

Machine-generated translations have existed for more than 15 years and are becoming increasingly sophisticated as technology advances, particularly with the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. The use of AI in the translation industry can often spark mixed feelings, as some fear AI will eventually replace translators. AI should be viewed as a complement to human translation services, not a replacement. The translation industry is a prime example of how pairing human abilities with machine learning can create a superior, cohesive and more effective workforce.

Alexa Translations A.I., a sophisticated machine translation tool, was launched to address the increasing needs of the professional services industry in Canada by providing fast, reliable, cost-efficient, quality translation services. The technology uses AI to generate high-quality, real-time language translations of complex, industry-specific text, particularly for the legal and financial services sectors. It is also the first tool of its kind to specialize in the French-Canadian market.

With increasing translation demands across industries, sophisticated AI technology has become an important tool to help translators streamline efficiency while maintaining quality.

Enhance Existing Capabilities

Industries such as legal or financial are constantly inundated with documents that require immediate translation on tight deadlines. Typically, firms assign the responsibility of translating lengthy, complicated documents to junior employees, but this process is now evolving to incorporate technology, allowing employees to focus on more value-adding tasks. Utilizing an AI-powered tool can be particularly useful for these responsibilities. By integrating human abilities with AI-fuelled technology, teams can complement and augment their existing capabilities and use these programs to translate large and complex projects, saving time and resources.

Increase Efficiency and Quality

In Canada, many businesses operate in both English and French and regulations require that most official documents are provided in both official languages. Businesses, therefore, need a tool that provides precise translation of sector-specific terminology and syntax specifically for the Canadian market. Whether an organization has an internal translation team or outsources translation projects, utilizing advanced technology tools can expand a company’s current capabilities without having to increase budget. Alexa Translations A.I. has been trained to translate sector-specific documentation resulting in higher quality output compared to the generic language translation tools on the market. Furthermore, the introduction of AI into existing translation workflows can double the speed of translation - in one hour, the Alexa Translations A.I. machine can perform what would ordinarily take a human translator 15 years.

AI is an effective and seamless addition to any translation team or business, helping increase speed and efficiency of translations, without sacrificing quality. It not only saves time and money but it also enables translators to keep pace with evolving demands and the ability to focus on other aspects of their work. The power of AI is truly harnessed through a symbiotic relationship between technology and humans.

By Gary Kalaci, CEO of Alexa Translations