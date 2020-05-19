Amazon signs new cloud computing partnership with Major League Baseball

Leading North American sporting organisation Major League Baseball (MLB) has partnered up with Amazon to better provide real time data-driven insights on live games using advanced technologies such as machine learning and AI.

Leveraging leading cloud computing technologies from Amazon Web Services (AWS), MLB will look to accelerate the development of Statcast – the company’s tracking technology that provides analyses on individual player performance.

“MLB has been collecting statistical data on its players and clubs for decades, and turned to AWS in 2015 to take its game-day stats to the next level so that fans can dig deeper into advanced metrics that ultimately enhance enjoyment of the game,” said Mike Clayville, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS.

Further, the agreement will allow MLB to develop a range of new technologies to better support fan engagement and experiences across the sport.

“Incorporating machine learning into our systems and practices is a great way to take understanding of the game to a whole new level for our fans and the 30 clubs,” said Jason Gaedtke, Chief Technology Officer at Major League Baseball.

The agreement comes after Amazon previously signed a similar agreement with the National Football League (NFL) in November, as sporting organisations look to better use technology to improve customer experience.