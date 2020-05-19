AT&T and Verizon: Which is Better for Business?

When it comes to business communications, companies both small and large need to find reliable voice and internet service if they want to stay competitive in the marketplace. With so many options for enterprise communication solutions, which do you pick? Below is an overview of the pros and cons for AT&T and Verizon, two top providers for business communication services.

AT&T Business Services

AT&T’s Enterprise Business offers mobility, cloud, network, and network security services for businesses. Here are some of the advantages AT&T can offer businesses:

Package options are ideal for medium to large businesses.

High Speed Internet starts as low as $40.00 per month.

With the AT&T Wireless Gateway, your business can offer secure wireless Internet to customers and office staff.

Enhanced Push-To-Talk options for companies that need walkie-talkie communication availability.

Verizon Business Services

Verizon’s Fios offers a range of plans to set businesses up for success, including Internet, TV, and Voice services. Here are some advantages of Verizon:

Bundles start at $49.99 a month.

There are packaging options that are great for small businesses.

Verizon often offers a 1-3 year price guarantee, offering you the ability to more accurately budget.

Different Internet + Phone bundles allow you to choose the plan that works best for your business needs.

The Verdict

Ultimately, both services can be effective for businesses depending on each company’s unique needs and expectations. According to CNET, AT&T offers faster service while Verizon has the more reliable network. For businesses that are more concerned about quickly accomplishing tasks on their smartphone, AT&T may be the better network. While those who travel often in areas that may be hard to get a signal with some providers may find Verizon to be the better option.