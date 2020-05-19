Bank of America to Introduce New ATMs with Teller Assist

Bank of America announced today the launch of new ATMs with Teller Assist. The new ATMs will give customers access to a range of services including the ability to speak with a Bank of America teller through real-time video during extended hours.

“We know that customers want to bank on their schedule – not ours – so we are constantly looking at how to deliver more convenient banking options to them,” said Katy Knox, Retail Banking and Distribution executive at Bank of America. “This technology gives customers easy, convenient access to ATM banking services with the added option of having a personal interaction and the support of a teller available at the push of a button.”

The new ATMs will allow customers to cash checks for exact amount, receive cash withdrawals in a variety of denominations including $1, $5, $20, and $100 and in the future deposit checks with cash back, split a deposit into two or more accounts and make loan or credit card payments.

Bank of America ATMs with Teller Assits will be available from 7 am to 10 pm on weekdays and 8 am to 5 pm on the weekend. The ATM will offer support in both English and Spanish.

Bank of America plans to introduce the new ATMs in Boston in April, and will roll out to other US markets throughout 2013.

“Many Bank of America customers appreciate the self-service option of the ATM, but may require more personal help or have a question for a teller,” said Shelley Waite, ATM channel executive at Bank of America. “The ATM with Teller Assist is the best of both worlds and is the latest way Bank of America is meeting customers’ needs in a way that works best for them.”