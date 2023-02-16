Women being shut out of Web3 companies, finds BCG study

Women are being shut out of Web3 companies and their efforts to develop radical new technologies, according to the results of a study carried out by Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

Just 13% of worldwide Web3 founding teams include a woman, while only only 3% have a team that is exclusively made up of women.

What’s more, the underrepresentation is greater than in STEM-based fields and the wider tech industry.

The findings were published on Thursday (16 February) by BCG X, the tech build and design unit of BCG, alongside People of Crypto Lab, a creative and innovation studio that aims to boost diversity, equity and inclusion in the Web3 ecosystem.

Jessica Apotheker, BCG’s Chief Marketing Officer and a co-author of the study, entitled Web3 Already Has a Gender Diversity Problem, called the figures uncovered "alarming".

