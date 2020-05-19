Brother Business Smart Series Printer Review

Brother Canada recently provided me with the MFC-J4510DW printer, a part of its new Brother Business Smart Series launched in November 2012. An inkjet all-in-one printer, professionals and consumers alike should be able to benefit from the printer’s sleek compact design, touchscreen, and WiFi printing capabilities.

Although its compact size may seem limiting, Brother Canada has consumers covered with the multitude of options it provides. Set up was simple and fast, practically plug-in and the printer was ready to go. Set up was also easy to navigate, with cartridge installation troubleshooting available directly from its touchscreen.

A couple of unique features that I particularly enjoyed are the printer’s pop-out touchscreen for better viewing, easily accessible USB and memory card ports located directly on the front of the printer and its WiFi accessibility in which you can print straight from your phone with one of the following apps: AirPrint™, Google Cloud Print™, Brother™ iPrint&Scan, Wi-Fi Direct™ & Cortado Workplace.

The paper tray fits sizes of up to A4, but the Brother MFC-J4510DW printer, although compact, can actually even print legal 11” x 17” size through a manual feed slot in the back.

The only drawback I saw was in the way the scanner lid felt a bit loose. This was due to the fact that below the scanner are your connector ports for telephone, USB and fax (ports I was not using during the review) and the printer had incorporated an adjustable hinge to fit the expected wiring. This would probably be fixed if I had set up the telephone line or connected to my computer through USB rather than utilizing my office’s WiFi.

“This new inkjet series is a game-changer for the printing industry because it delivers the ultimate combination of form and function,” said Dwayne Filipchuk, Director of Product Planning in an official press release. “In today’s small to medium business environments, entrepreneurs need technologies they can rely on, coupled with a range of features that fit their limited workspaces and budgets. The Business Smart™ series offers a striking design and most models also include intuitive swipe TouchScreen display controls to complement their other technologies such as laptops, tablets and smartphones.”

Let's get down to tech specs. The MFC-J4510DWutilizes Colour Inkjet Technology and has built in networking with 802.11b/g/n. The printer utilizes a 4 cartridge ink system, reaches 35 ppm in black print speed and 27 ppm for colour. The MFC-J4510DW can hold up to 150 sheets of paper and its copy output resolution can reach up to 1200x1200 dpi. The printer has media card and USB flash memory card slots, connects via USB 2.0, and Ethernet as well.

Another interesting feature was its Landscape Print Technology, something that differentiates itself from typical printers. Brother’s landscape printing results in small, sleek design in which the company claims can be up to 35 per cent smaller than other models.

I would definitely recommend this printer and see it as a good solution for consumers who want to use it for their business printing capabilities or personal. The MFC-J4510DW is available from Brother Canada for $199.