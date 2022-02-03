Article
Technology & AI

Consulting The Oracle

By Simon Howson-Green
February 03, 2022
Lyft Reimagines the Future of Transportation with Oracle

“Oracle's culture is all about innovation - It has been from the beginning. Forty years on and it is still leading the way.” That’s according to Trey Parsons, Group VP at Oracle’s Cloud Infrastructure Group.

“Our mission statement is to help people, our clients and partners, see data in new ways, gain valuable insights and discover endless possibilities” says Parsons.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) has created a platform for companies to innovate and Oracle’s own culture of innovation translates to the accounts that our Cloud Venture team covers: ‘Unicorn’, cloud native, high growth accounts.

Oracle’s four-year relationship with the ride share business, Lyft Inc. is a perfect example of how this brand of collaboration and partnership works. 

“Lyft is a ‘cloud first’ company,” says Parsons. “Oracle’s Enterprise Fusion ERP application is one of the best in the business. It is an integrated, scalable suite. Lyft has gone from running hundreds of thousands of transactions to billions. Oracle’s scalable platform played a fundamental role in achieving this.”

Lyft’s first collaboration with Oracle was by adopting its Fusion Accounting Hub. This was implemented in a record 4 months. They then successfully implemented Oracle Cloud Applications, Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse and Oracle Analytics Cloud. 

When Lyft successfully implemented Oracle Cloud it had the capability to close its books in half the time and to significantly improve relevant processes. 


