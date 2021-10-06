Equinix launches data centres in the Americas

Equinix, the digital infrastructure company, opens today its first hyperscale data centre in the Americas and seventh data centre in Brazil called SP5x. SP5x is located in Santana de Parnaíba, the metropolitan region of São Paulo, next to the SP3 International Business Exchange data centre.

Equinix’s SP5x hyperscale data centre

The new data centre has a capacity of approximately 5 megawatts (MW) in its first phase. It should provide the power of 14.4 MW when all phases are completed. The total investment until the data centre completion corresponds to around US$116.4mn, Equinix said.

Equinix Brazil President Eduardo Carvalho, said: "SP5x is strategically located within our São Paulo campus, connected to the rich digital and business ecosystems within our four existing Equinix IBX data centres."

SP5x is one of 32 xScale data centres planned globally in the joint venture with GIC (Singapore's sovereign wealth fund). The investment corresponds to the value of US$ 6,9 billion and presence in countries of Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In the region, another two xScale are planned in Sao Paulo, as well as one in Mexico City.

According to a statement from Equinix, xScale data centres differ from traditional wholesale data centres in two respects. They are in close proximity and connected to Equinix's retail facilities via fibre. This makes it possible to offer better performance and latency to customers in neighbouring Equinix IBX data centres.

The XScale line aims to meet the workload deployment needs of a specific group of hyperscale enterprises. These institutions require large amounts of space and power to support the expansion of thousands of servers for cloud, big data analytics, or storage tasks.