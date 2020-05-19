Article
Facebook Acquires Server Security Startup PrivateCore

By Jabong world
May 19, 2020
Facebook has acquired server security startup PrivateCore. The deal was announced on Thursday, however financial terms have not been disclosed at this point.

Based in Palo Alto, California, PrivateCore was founded by security engineers from VMware and Google and develops software to validate and secure server data.

Their vCage technology can be used to protect servers from persistent malware, unauthorized physical access, and malicious hardware devices in order to lower the risk of running applications in outsourced, hosted or cloud environments.

PrivateCore CEO Oded Horovitz announced the acquisition via a blog post where he stated that the technology would be integrated into the Facebook stack, which will enable its platform to scale and become more robust.

“Since the beginning, we have worked tirelessly on our technology to protect servers from malware threats, unauthorized physical access, and malicious hardware devices,” Horovitz wrote. “Working together with Facebook, there is a huge opportunity to pursue our joint vision at scale with incredible impact. I believe that PrivateCore's technology and expertise will help support Facebook’s mission to help make the world more open and connected, in a secure and trusted way.”

In it's own announcement of the deal, Facebook's Joe Sullivan said PrivateCore backs up the social network's push to secure all data center traffic with additional protections, following the completion of HTTPS encryption a year ago. 

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Tackling diversity though data and technology

