Article
Technology & AI

Ford: transforming technician training with virtual reality

By Brittany Hill
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

With the all-electric Mustang Mach-E expected to be seen on the roads in 2021, Ford has begun its testing of VR technician training for its new wheels. 

The new technology developed by Ford and Bosch, will provide technician’s with access to service and maintenance training for the new Mustang without needing a vehicle present. 

Using Virtual Reality (VR), a technician will learn how to diagnose and perform services on the new vehicle by wearing Facebook’s Oculus Quest VR headset. Current tasks available include: removal and installation of the main battery as well as service and maintenance. 

“Technicians will be immersed in a simulated and gamified world, meaning they won’t need to rely on actual Mustang Mach-E vehicles to learn about its components, including the electric SUV’s new high-voltage system,” said Dave Johnson, director of Ford service engineering operations. “This new virtual reality training tool allows technicians to understand the components and steps required to service these high-voltage systems, then confidently perform diagnostics and maintenance.”

SEE ALSO:

The proof of concept for the technology was developed back in 2019 by Bosch, making Ford Motor Company the first automaker to pilot the application. If successful the company has plans to expand the use of the technology for its other vehicles.

Looking into the technology’s future, Bosch also plans to develop future extensions where technicians will be able to enter the vehicles and navigate through modules. 

“The virtual reality training solution is about new technology that builds efficiency,” said Geoff Mee, director of operations for Bosch. “By improving the diagnostic process, technicians are able to perform maintenance and make repairs faster and more easily.”

For more information on business topics in the United States, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief USA.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.

TechnologyAutomotiveVRDigital Transformation
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI