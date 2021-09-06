Google Cloud Collaborates to Accelerate AI adoption

Under a new agreement between C3 AI and Google Cloud, the two companies’ global sales teams will co-sell C3 AI’s enterprise AI applications, which will run on Google Cloud.

What Does This First-of-its-Kind partnership Look Like for Industries?

C3 AI and Google Cloud’s partnership aims to help organisations across multiple industries accelerate their application of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

As part of the partnership C3 AI’s entire portfolio of Enterprise AI applications - including industry-specific Applications, C3 AI Suite, C3 AI CRM, and C3 Ex Machina - are now available on Google Cloud’s infrastructure.

Google Cloud’s global, secure, and low latency infrastructure enables customers to run C3 AI on the cleanest cloud in the industry.

Built on a common foundation of Google Cloud infrastructure, AI, machine learning, and data analytics, C3 AI’s enterprise AI applications are expected to complement and interoperate with Google Cloud’s portfolio of existing and future industry solutions.

Current industries benefiting from these solutions:

Manufacturing: to improve the reliability of assets and fleets with AI-powered predictive maintenance. As well as improve revenue, product forecasting, sustainability, and operations.

Supply Chain and Logistics: to help supply chain reliant businesses understand risk in their networks, maximise resilience and optimise inventory.

Financial Services: to assist financial services institutions in modernising cash management offerings, improve lending processes, and reduce customer churn.

Healthcare: to improve the availability of critical healthcare equipment via AI-powered asset readiness and preventative maintenance.

Telecommunications: to improve network resiliency and customer experience, while reducing costs and carbon footprint.

"Combining the innovation, leadership, scale, and go-to-market expertise of Google Cloud with the substantial business value delivered from C3 AI applications, this partnership will dramatically accelerate the adoption of Enterprise AI applications across all industry segments," said Thomas M. Siebel, C3.ai CEO.

"Google Cloud and C3 AI share the vision that artificial intelligence can help businesses address real-world challenges and opportunities across multiple industries. We believe that by delivering C3 AI's applications on Google Cloud, and by partnering to address specific industry use cases with AI, we can help customers benefit more quickly and at greater scale,” added Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud.

Looking to the Future…

As the partnership continues, C3 AI will work closely with Google Cloud to ensure that applications are fully leveraging the accuracy and scale of multiple Google Cloud products and capabilities.