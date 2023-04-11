Korn Ferry: Half of professionals using ChatGPT at work

Almost half of professionals are using ChatGPT as part of their working day, according to a new survey carried out by Korn Ferry.

The global management consulting firm found 46% of respondents were utilising OpenAI’s popular chatbot at work, while 83% said they planned to use it at some point in the future.

However, it seems users remain sceptical of ChatGPT’s ability to provide reliable answers and information.

Fewer than half (43%) of surveyed professionals said they trusted in the prominent platform to deliver accurate results.

Brad Frank, a Senior Client Partner in Korn Ferry’s technology practice, commented: “ChatGPT is a useful tool, but it shouldn’t replace the personalised approach people bring to their daily work or even job searches.

“ChatGPT can streamline the process, but should always be checked for both accuracy and the nuances that make a candidate or employee stand out.”