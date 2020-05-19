Lockheed Martin partners with ORBCOMM to explore the Internet of Things

As the world becomes more connected, major businesses are eagerly exploring new ways to incorporate Internet of Things (IoT) technology into their operations. Lockheed Martin is among them. This week the Maryland-based aerospace and security company announced that it is expanding its IoT capabilities through the formation of a memorandum of understanding with New Jersey-based ORBCOMM.

A leading global provider of machine-to-machine (M2M) communication solutions, ORBCOMM is regarded as an expert in equipping IoT functionality to businesses in oil and gas, heavy equipment manufacturing, and supply chain distribution over land and sea. With this partnership, Lockheed Martin will gain access to that expertise and ORBCOMM’s portfolio of M2M platforms and hardware as the two companies collaborate on product and portfolio development.

In particular, Lockheed Martin is interested in developing more advanced satellite and hybrid satellite/cellular-driven M2M solutions. According to the company, this kind of technology could be applied to situations ranging from global supply chain tracking to global communication and faster response times during natural disasters.

"The vision of the Internet of Things promises to change how society benefits from machines embedded with greater intelligence, improving the decisions organizations make and ultimately the quality of service delivered to their end users," said Dave Markham, vice president of Strategy and Advanced Programs at Lockheed Martin Space Systems, in announcing the partnership. "To that end, we look forward to exploring future opportunities with a satellite M2M market leader like ORBCOMM."

