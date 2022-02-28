LogRhythm: Helping the healthcare industry fight cybercrime

Security intelligence company, LogRhythm, was founded with the ambition to save the world from cyber threats. The founders saw the importance of equipping network defenders with the tools they needed to quickly see what threat actors were doing and to be able to respond to those activities.

LogRhythm supports small businesses through to multi-national enterprises, offering them a wide range of services. One of the main sectors it works with is healthcare.

Andrew Hollister, Deputy CISO and Vice President of LogRhythm Labs said: “Healthcare organisations are in a unique position. They're holding huge quantities of sensitive data making them prime targets for bad actors that are directly focused on compromising patient data and critical hospital technologies.”

Hollister outlined ways in which LogRhythm assists healthcare in the fight against cybercrime. Its primary way of helping is with threat detection, explaining that they help detect threat actors in their customers’ environments early to mitigate risks, and provide support to meet compliance requirements.

“Typically, healthcare organisations don’t have massive cyber security budgets. They perhaps don't have large cyber security teams. Through our platform, we help our healthcare customers get the most value from the resources they have. We've also developed the Security Operations Maturity Model that helps organisations of all types develop their security operations and improve their resilience to cyberthreats. Security is not a step; it is a journey, and we want to provide guidance to organisations to help them on that journey.”

Ransomware continues to be a threat to the industry, as Hollister explained: “Healthcare is very dependent on access to data, as well as access to the systems that control medical devices. Prevention of access to either that data, or to those control devices, very quickly becomes critical.

“We've seen healthcare organisations literally have to revert to pen and paper. We've seen hospitals have to divert ambulances elsewhere because they've been impacted by this kind of attack. They are very vulnerable to ransomware and its effects.”

Speaking on the importance of partnerships, Hollister noted that the company seeks to make it a bidirectional effort. “We've worked with many healthcare organisations over the years and as a result, we've gained insight into how those organisations work and where their priorities are. We’ve been able to develop specific content that helps healthcare organisations with challenges that they have in the cybersecurity space.”

LogRhythm’s overall focus continues to be on reducing the time that it takes to detect and respond to cyberattacks and provide solutions that evolve with the ever-changing threat landscape.





