Microsoft/Commvault to deliver SaaS and cloud technology

Global enterprise software leader for cloud and on premise data management - Commvault - has entered into a multi year agreement with Microsoft.

The agreement will see Commvault integrate its Metallic software as a service (SaaS) data protection portfolio with Microsoft Azure to deliver ultimate scale and trusted security, alongside simple SaaS management. The combination of the two technologies will help to meet the need for data protection backed by powerful scale and multi-layered security.

Metallic enhances the protection of Microsoft Office 365’s data in the event of accidental deletion, corruption and malicious attacks. In addition the SaaS solution offers a range of additional options including VMware, Microsoft SQL database backup and Endpoint protection.

“Today’s announcement combines two of the best enterprise cloud technologies to simplify and accelerate a customer’s journey to the cloud,” said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO, Commvault.

“This is a new era for Commvault and our direction is clear – help our joint channel partners and customers simplify IT with enterprise-class, proven data protection solutions delivered through SaaS and protected in the cloud. The combination of Commvault and Microsoft truly brings together the most innovative data protection and cloud technologies the two companies have to offer.”

This latest agreement between Commvault and Microsoft, builds on Commvault’s long standing use of Azure capabilities. The new agreement between the two companies will begin to build a SaaS offering of Metallic Cloud Storage on Azure Blob Storage as well as other deep product integrations. As part of the agreement, Metallic will also be a featured app for SaaS protection in the Azure Marketplace for public cloud and hybrid IT customers.

“Commvault and Microsoft have always delivered trusted technologies to our joint customers, and today’s announcement takes our longstanding relationship to the next level at a critical time for companies to adopt cloud and SaaS technologies,” said Tad Brockway, Corporate Vice President Azure Storage.

“Metallic SaaS with Microsoft Azure delivers one of the industry’s most powerful solutions for storing and protecting business-critical data - in the cloud and beyond,” added Brockway.

“It’s clear to me that Commvault and Microsoft are committed to building increasingly-integrated solutions that meet the scale and scope of my organization’s needs and requirements in a hybrid world. Their innovations have helped us address the challenges of moving almost five petabytes of data to the Azure cloud. We’ve reduced our data center footprint and storage management overhead all while protecting thousands of virtual servers, applications and projects across our institution. The agility, scalability and simple management inherent to cloud and SaaS solutions are definitely needed as the pace of data growth shows no signs of slowing,” commented Ronald Dowden, IT Unit Director for Johns Hopkins University.

