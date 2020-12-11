Microsoft/Deutsche Telekom: high-performance cloud computing

In a joint announcement made by Deutsche Telekom Group and Microsoft Corp., the two organisations will expand their partnership to help their customers accelerate their cloud transformation initiatives.

The two organisations plan to enable customers to increase their productivity and build more agile and resilient operations, as well as provide new cloud offerings faster, by combining Microsoft’s cloud and AI capabilities with Telekom’s Cloud Migration Framework and telecommunications services.

“We have agreed on the framework for joint strategic growth with our long-term partner Microsoft. We are delighted. This partnership will enable us to enhance services for our customers. We will also be supporting each other with digitalization and network build-out,” commented Adel Al-Saleh, member of the Deutsche Telekom Board of Management and CEO of T-Systems.

“The case for digital transformation has never been more urgent. We know that the next decade of economic performance for every business, whether large or small, will depend on the digital investments made today. Through this strategic partnership, which combines the power of Deutsche Telekom’s network and Microsoft’s cloud, customers will have more opportunities to become resilient, accelerate innovation and ultimately drive success,” added Jean-Philippe Courtois, executive vice president and president, Microsoft Global Sales, Marketing and Operations.

Business innovation

To accelerate business innovation for their customers, Telekom will migrate the majority of its internal IT workloads to the public cloud by 2025. Microsoft Azure will be central to the strategy. Via a company wide training program employees of Telekom will receive training on how to maximise the benefits of Azure.

In addition Telekom will offer its customers direct access to Microsoft cloud via the Azure ExpressRoute.

Digital collaboration and streamlining business operations

To drive connectivity and productivity for businesses, Telekom will offer Microsoft 365 (including Microsoft Teams).

As part of this effort, Telekom has established a project for German schools to reimagine traditional approaches to education by enabling remote learning through cloud-based IT infrastructure.

In order to leverage the benefits of cloud computing for critical business processes, Telekom will also support its customers moving their SAP environments to Azure.

Accelerating cloud initiatives

With Azure as a preferred cloud platform, T-Systems - Tekelom’s enterprise customer unit - will provide the capability for customers to harness the global scale, security and latest advances without having to manage the installation and maintenance.

