Moody’s unveils cloud-based data analytics platform
Moody’s Corporation has announced the launch of Moody’s DataHub, a new cloud-based analytical platform designed to support today’s data science and analytic needs.
In line with global risk assessment firm’s commitment to empowering organisations to make better decisions, this new platform, which integrates data from across Moody’s, including its affiliates, will help users “seamlessly analyse financial and non-financial information, combining structured and unstructured data to support better decisions”, states Stephen Tulenko, President of Moody’s Analytics.
Platform features provide holistic view
Designed to facilitate rigorous data analysis, while being straightforward to use, the platform delivers cross-referenced datasets in a centralised area with sophisticated analytical capabilities. This gives decision-makers an holistic view of risks and opportunities related to credit, real estate investments, and climate, and further provides essential inputs for Know Your Customer (KYC) onboarding and compliance screening, master data management, and entity resolution.
With easily accessible data previews, along with a data dictionary and documentation, users can explore and interact with Moody’s dataset, and with the platform’s advanced tools, customers can discover and transform data while collaborating in secure environments, blending Moody’s data with their own to create engineered products and services.
“We will continue to add datasets to the platform and will enhance its analytical capabilities in line with our commitment to deliver market-leading solutions for decision-makers,” adds Tulenko.
Access to billions of data points
Providing access to billions of data points, Moody's DataHub will cover the following:
- 4.5 million active and historical ratings from Moody’s Investors Service
- Default and recovery data dating back to 1920 covering more than 800,000 securities and 59,000 issuers
- Probabilities of default for more than 60,000 publicly traded firms from Moody’s CreditEdge
- Nearly 400 million private and public entities from Bureau van Dijk’s Orbis database
- More than 5,000 ESG assessments from V.E, part of Moody’s ESG Solutions Group
- Climate risk scores for over 5,000 companies and 200 sovereigns from Four Twenty Seven, part of Moody’s ESG Solutions Group
- Over 40 million loans underlying US RMBS, CMBS, and CDO transactions
- 30-year forecasts of more than 2,100 major macroeconomic variables from Moody’s
- Analytics U.S. Macro Forecast Database