Moody’s unveils cloud-based data analytics platform

Moody’s Corporation has announced the launch of Moody’s DataHub, a new cloud-based analytical platform designed to support today’s data science and analytic needs.

In line with global risk assessment firm’s commitment to empowering organisations to make better decisions, this new platform, which integrates data from across Moody’s, including its affiliates, will help users “seamlessly analyse financial and non-financial information, combining structured and unstructured data to support better decisions”, states Stephen Tulenko, President of Moody’s Analytics.

Platform features provide holistic view

Designed to facilitate rigorous data analysis, while being straightforward to use, the platform delivers cross-referenced datasets in a centralised area with sophisticated analytical capabilities. This gives decision-makers an holistic view of risks and opportunities related to credit, real estate investments, and climate, and further provides essential inputs for Know Your Customer (KYC) onboarding and compliance screening, master data management, and entity resolution.

With easily accessible data previews, along with a data dictionary and documentation, users can explore and interact with Moody’s dataset, and with the platform’s advanced tools, customers can discover and transform data while collaborating in secure environments, blending Moody’s data with their own to create engineered products and services.

“We will continue to add datasets to the platform and will enhance its analytical capabilities in line with our commitment to deliver market-leading solutions for decision-makers,” adds Tulenko.

Access to billions of data points

Providing access to billions of data points, Moody's DataHub will cover the following: