Paypal launches Invoicing Extension on Facebook Messenger

Paypal has announced that it has extended its partnership with Facebook by introducing its new Invoicing Extension feature within Facebook Messenger.

The chat extension allows transactions to occur over Messenger similarly to how they are completed on Paypal. This ensures that the secure transactions that Paypal customers have come to expect are maintained within the Messenger platform.

“Commerce is continuously expanding into new contexts,” Paypal said. “With the explosion of mobile apps, new commerce opportunities have been created and consumers are looking to make purchases in-context, without leaving those applications. PayPal is focused on helping merchants and consumers connect across a range of contexts including these new, emerging arenas.

The invoicing feature has been implemented into Messenger’s existing interface as an extension tray, making it easy to use.

“This use of Messenger is just the latest example of how we are exploring and enabling commerce in new contexts - building on the existing work we’ve done to help consumers and businesses use the PayPal platform to send and receive payments through other Facebook experiences,” Paypal continued.

The announcement comes just over a year after the two firms initially partnered to allow consumers to link their Paypal accounts to Facebook, enabling them to shop on Messenger.