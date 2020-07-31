PepsiCo & Microsoft drive agility and product innovation

In a recent announcement made by Microsoft, the company details its five year partnership with PepsiCo to accelerate its ability to meet rising customer demands for its food and beverages, as well as drive new innovations within its operations and customer experience.

Naming Microsoft as its preferred cloud partnership to accelerate its infrastructure, ERP and data estate consolidation and modernisation, Pepsico will roll out Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams to all of its 270,000 employees worldwide.

In addition, the American technology company will provide PepsiCo with increased agility and the ability to derive new insights from its data estate in order to fuel product innovation, customer intimacy and sustainability goals.

“As a global leader in convenient food and beverages, our commitment to the timely delivery of PepsiCo products has never been more important. Through our partnership with Microsoft, we aim to improve service delivery capabilities to meet rising demand for essential goods while driving new innovations to make our operations and workforce stronger and more resilient for the future,” commented PepsiCo CIO, Seth Cohen.

“Our partnership with PepsiCo applies Azure and AI capabilities to the ever-changing supply chain and retail landscape in new and exciting ways. By migrating PepsiCo’s global data estate and SAP landscapes to Azure, we’ll be able to help PepsiCo drive efficiencies from farmer to consumer,” added Deb Cupp, Microsoft CVP Enterprise Commercial Business. “We’re also pleased to deliver Microsoft 365 to PepsiCo’s associates worldwide as part of this partnership. Mobile communication and collaboration for PepsiCo’s workforce will be one of the keys to realizing the value Microsoft brings.”

The five years partnership between Microsoft and PepsiCo is expected to fuel PepsiCo’s operational goals and aggressive innovation plans. The food and beverage company will leverage agile cloud capabilities and provide Microsoft with the opportunity to expand its relationship with PepsiCo, a leading global provider of consumer packaged goods.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are provided to customers in over 200 countries and territories around the world, generating more than US$67bn in net revenue by 2019.

PepsiCo;s vision is “to be the global leader in convenient foods and beverages by winning with purpose. ‘Winning with purpose’ reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business.”



About Microsoft

Microsoft drives digital transformation in the era of intelligent cloud and intelligent edge. Microsoft’s mission is “to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more.”

For more information on business topics in the United States and Canada, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief North America .