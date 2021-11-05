Sana Commerce: Data integration unlocks customer relations

Prioritise relationships, not just transactions, is the message from Sana Commerce who have built a solution to allow the B2B space to be customer-centric, efficient and profitable.

This is possible as Sana Commerce’s native ERP integration unlocks convenience, reliability, and evolution for fostering lasting relationships. “Our approach to ERP integration is unique,” said Tim Beyer, Global COO, President and CEO of Americas.

“It’s a native integration and our e-commerce software is installed partially inside of the ERP, which means there’s no need for middleware or connector technology to facilitate that integration. We are the only business doing integration this way specifically for the B2B use case. Our approach unlocks three key benefits for our customers.”

Three key benefits

The three benefits of making SAP, Microsoft Dynamics and E-commerce work include:

1. Total customer convenience

This allows organisations to empower their customers with personalised self-service, complete transparency, and always-accurate real-time data, straight from the ERP.

2. Reliability without compromise

No order errors, no hurdles in the buyer journey, and no returns: as you can rely on the accuracy of your web store data

3. Constant evolution

Sana’s scalable and agile platform allows businesses to quickly and adapt to change, and to meet and exceed their customers’ expectations.

The concept of enabling a customer’s ERP system and e-commerce to work as one was conceived over a slice of pizza in Rotterdam back in 2007. “Pizza slice in hand, they made the decision to address the issue and set out to create a B2B e-commerce platform unlike any other - Sana Commerce was born.”

“Sana Commerce Cloud is created for manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers who want to maintain and strengthen long-term customer relationships through e-commerce. “It’s available for organizations that run their business using Microsoft Dynamics or SAP ERP systems — both in the cloud and on-premise,” commented Beyer.

The Sana Commerce Cloud is a scalable and agile platform which lets businesses quickly and easily adapt to change, and to meet their customers expectations.

Partnership with Red Diamond Coffee & Tea

Sana Commerce has been a partner of Red Diamond Coffee & Tea since 2013. “We began our partnership as a way to provide Red Diamond with an online B2B solution that would seamlessly integrate with their Microsoft Dynamics AX ERP system and meet the complex needs of B2B buyers,without adding to the organisation’s data or web store maintenance workload. This partnership allowed for important B2B use case functionality on their website, like real-time inventory information. Our solution also lets Red Diamond scale seamlessly as needed while always keeping customers happy and coming back.”

Sana Commerce Cloud continues to evolve into a fully flexible solution for the B2B space. “We have big plans, it’s in Sana’s DNA to be ambitious, think big, and find ways to propel our growth even further,” said Beyer.