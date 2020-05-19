Shaw and Cisco Team Up To Offer Wi-Fi Network

Shaw Communications and Cisco announced today their agreement to create an extensive Wi-Fi network throughout Western Canada. Offering broadband wireless access, Shaw customers will be able to jump online in various markets where Wi-Fi access points are installed by Spring 2012.

This move comes as a direct result of Cisco’s Visual Networking Index Forecast findings which report that data usage and connectivity demand continues to increase with an estimated 15 billion network connections predicted to be in use by 2015.

To deliver high quality Internet to customers, Shaw Communications will use Cisco’s Internet networking technologies, including the Cisco CRS-3 Carrier Routing System and Cisco’s ASR 5000 and 1000 Series routers.

"Canadians' use of smart phones and tablet devices has grown exponentially over the years and more than ever, consumers are relying on Wi-Fi to explore the Internet, connect with loved ones and enjoy entertainment," said Peter Bissonnette, President, Shaw Communications Inc. "Thanks to our collaboration with Cisco, Shaw's Wi-Fi network will allow us to become the first service provider in Canada to deliver our secure, reliable and incredibly fast Internet in thousands of locations."

To deploy its Wi-Fi services, Shaw will utilize Cisco Service Provider Wi-Fi. This Cisco solution allows ISPs to provide mobile Internet access to consumers which, before now, was only available through a cellular network. Wi-Fi coverage will be especially prevalent in high use areas such as sporting venues and transit systems. In addition to the Wi-Fi launch, Shaw will use CiscoUnified Computing System to offer cloud computing services.

“Shaw’s investment in a true next-generation Internet network will enable them to drive exciting new communication and entertainment services, which will create new revenue streams for the company,” said Kelly Ahuja, Senior Vice President, General Manager and Chief Architect, Service Provider Group, Cisco. “Cisco’s technology paired with Shaw’s pioneering vision elevates the status of Wi-Fi as a trusted wireless technology on a par with cellular radio access networks. Shaw customers will have the benefit of accessing data on a pervasive Wi-Fi network, ensuring a high-quality mobile user experience.”