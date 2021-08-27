The Smart Factory @ Wichita: Parsable to Work With Deloitte

An Industry 4.0 Immersive Experience

Established by Deloitte, The Smart Factory @ Wichita is a 60,000 square feet, sustainable and immersive Industry 4.0 experience at the Wichita State University’s Innovation Campus.

Featuring a fully operational production line and experimental labs for developing and exploring smart factory capabilities, the facility is said to be a “living embodiment of manufacturing excellence,” that can help to transform digital production and supply networks.

The facility is part of an emerging, global interconnected network of experience centres, where those who visit can experience end-to-end transformation brought to life via a mix of hands-on and virtual tools.

Being a highly digitalised facility, The Smart Factory @ Wichita is a highly connected production facility that uses Artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT) and robotics to help companies manufacture products, create value, unlock data-driven insights, and automate or eliminate processes.

Working with Deloitte

Joining The Smart Factory as a participant sponsor, Parsable will be working with Deloitte to advance the execution of smart factories and enable manufacturers to adopt state-of-the-art, industry 4.0 technologies quickly to drive new business models and boost quality, productivity and sustainability.

As part of its sponsorship, Parsable will leverage the ecosystem to help its customers innovate their supply chains, develop next-generation technologies, and improve the lives and experiences of frontline workers.

“The future of manufacturing is an ecosystem where humans and machines operate together in harmony. This includes having connected workers who can access the modern digital tools and data they need to make informed decisions that improve their productivity and safety, as well as work quality and sustainability,” said Lawrence Whittle, CEO, Parsable.

“The old ways of working, like relying on paper instructions or using technology that requires weeks of training and retraining, simply won’t have a place in an agile, next-gen factory. Today’s industrial labour force demands and deserves more, and The Smart Factory is the perfect showcase to highlight this new imperative.”

“In today’s production environment, it’s essential for humans and machines to work seamlessly together to optimize performance and safety so they can make real-time decisions that build a more integrated workforce,” said Stephen Laaper, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

“Parsable brings the interactive collaboration tools that manufacturers need to react quickly and effectively to any disruption on the production line and we welcome them as a sponsor of The Smart Factory @ Wichita to bring this vision to life for the next generation factory.”