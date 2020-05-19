Starbucks Rewards launches sleek new App for their 17 million iOS and Android users

Starbucks has announced the launch of its new re-designed App, used by 17 million people across iOS and Android and they hope that it will offer a far more personalized experience for its customers.

Starbucks hope that the new App will offer far more benefits by bringing to life engaging content as well as interactive in-app features.

The launch also coincides with the launch of their new rewards program Starbucks Rewards which will allow members to redeem rewards and offers through their highly successful Mobile Order & Pay platform.

The company introduced Starbucks Mobile Order & Pay nationally in September 2015 and currently processes more than 7 million mobile orders a month. Members were unable to redeem rewards through this experience until now.

The Starbucks app is the center of the company’s digital ecosystem, bringing together loyalty, mobile payment and content partnerships – all seamlessly integrated into one convenient location.

Coming soon Starbucks Rewards members can expect more personalized features and content through strategic partnerships, as well as the ability to earn Stars outside of Starbucks.

Source: Starbucks Newsroom: http://www.starbucks.com