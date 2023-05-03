Top 10 fastest-growing jobs in the world according to WEF

The world of work is changing rapidly thanks to digital innovation, increased automation and the integration of artificial intelligence.

What’s more, the ever-growing importance of sustainability means businesses are having to bear in mind the good of the planet when making almost every decision.

The newly-published Future of Jobs 2023 report from the World Economic Forum (WEF) certainly backs this up, revealing that the fastest-growing roles relative to their current size are almost all driven by technology, digitalisation and sustainability.

Here, Business Chief takes a look at the world’s top 10 fastest-growing jobs, according to the WEF’s extensive research.

1. AI and machine learning specialists

It’s almost impossible to escape the conversation surrounding AI, machine learning and their integration into the workplace, especially given the growing awareness of tools like ChatGPT over recent months.

If they haven’t already, companies across the globe are beginning to recognise an increasing need to recruit experts in this field, helping them to stay ahead of the curve and maintain efficiency in their operations.

In their report, researchers from the WEF add that demand for AI and machine learning specialists is expected to grow by 40%, or one million jobs, as use of this variety of technology continues to drive industry transformation.

2. Sustainability specialists

Businesses have a duty to not just be seen as running in a sustainable fashion, but to actually take action.

The trend, therefore, is to recruit sustainability specialists with extensive knowledge in areas such as renewable energy and climate change mitigation. This falls in line with business leaders’ expectations for the green transition and climate-mitigation investments to drive job growth.

Specific job roles expected to become more commonplace include renewable energy engineers and solar energy installation engineers.

