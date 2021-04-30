Trusted IoT security for healthcare

Palo Alto Network offers IoT security solutions which allows the healthcare industry to trust every device on their network.

One of the key partners of Children’s Hospital of Orange County in California, US, Palo Alto Network has introduced the health sector’s first turnkey IoT security solution.

This is healthcare’s most comprehensive security solution

- delivering visibility, prevention, enforcement and operational insights - all powered by cloud - delivered machine learning.

It is estimated that by 2025 there will be 500 million healthcare devices deployed globally - many running legacy software and lacking encryption - which all poses the biggest security risk.

In an industry where security is paramount, Palo Alto Network is leading the way with turnkey IoT and is committed to delivery security “without compromise”.

“Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before,” is the message from Palo Alto Networks which has 80K customers covering 150 countries and a revenue of $3.4 billion in 2020.

By helping to prevent tomorrow’s network threats today, Palo Alto Networks focuses on best-in-breed solutions in network security, cloud native security and in security operations for both healthcare and enterprises.

According to Founder and CTO Nir Zuk: “To properly leverage machine learning and automation, a single-vendor platform is key.”

Walt Disney provided financial support to open the first dedicated children’s hospital in California 55 years ago. CHOC is now undergoing a digital transformation - harnessing the power of intuitive technology - which is creating a smooth experience for patients and clinicians and Palo Alto Networks has been crucial in this journey.

Adam Gold, Chief Technology Officer at CHOC, commented on how Palo Alto Network was “critical” in getting the hospital’s infrastructure built.

To find out more about how Palo Alto Networks is partnering with CHOC you can read here .