Waterproof Sony Xperia Z To Launch With Bell

The July edition of The Business Review Canada is now live!

Stop the presses. Sony is set to launch a waterproof phone exclusively with Bell in Canada. Stop it, Sony. That is just incredible.

Bell will be the only Canadian carrier offering the Xperia Z and it will be available in black, white, or purple.

Sony’s newest smartphone will run Android Jelly Bean, and features a 5 inch Full HD Reality Display, LTE and HSPA connectivity, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, quad-core 1.5GHz Snapdragon S4 processor, 2GB of RAM, 13Mp rear camera (watch out, Instagram), 2.2MP front-facing camera (for sharper looking selfies), 16GB of expandable internal memory, MicroSD card support, and a 2,330 mAh battery. Oh, and it’s waterproof.

"With Xperia Z, we are thrilled to bring a breakthrough superphone to Bell in Canada," says Tim Hernquist, Vice President of Marketing for North America, Sony Mobile Communications. "The Xperia Z brings over half a century of Sony innovation to a superphone for an experience that truly stands out."

Read related content:

Sony says, “Xperia Z has all the specifications expected from a premium smartphone plus water-resistance to handle whatever life throws at you. Precision engineered with premium materials, Xperia Z has a unique design with subtly rounded edges and smooth reflective surfaces on all sides. Despite its slim 7.9mm body, Xperia Z is highly durable with tempered glass and anti-shatter film on the front and back, as well as the highest levels of dust and water resistance found in a premium smartphone.”

Bell didn’t say how much the Xperia Z would cost, but is allowing customers to pre-register.