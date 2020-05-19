What does the super secretive Palantir Technologies do in Canada?

Palantir Technologies, secretive developer of data mining software used by spies and banks, has set up shop in Canada.

According to a testimonial on Palantir's website, Canada is "a major player in [its] global operations."

The company was co-founded in 2004 by billionaire Peter Thiel, former co-founder of PayPal and now adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump. Palantir's software is used to detect fraud and cyberattacks. Additionally, pharmaceutical researchers have been sold on its potential to more speedily discover new drugs. The CIA and FBI have supposedly used the software to track terrorists, criminals, and more.

Palantir has had an office in Ottawa since 2013 and has touted a second office in Toronto as coming "soon" since at least late 2015.

Little is known about what Palantir does in Canada. The company is conspicuously absent from public records that list government lobbyists, contracts, and bids. The firm also declined a request for an interview with CBC News. The few documents and social media postings do exist suggest Palantir includes Canada's federal government and Calgary Police among its customers.

Source: CBC