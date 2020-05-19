Article
Technology & AI

What does the super secretive Palantir Technologies do in Canada?

By anna smith
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Palantir Technologies, secretive developer of data mining software used by spies and banks, has set up shop in Canada. 

According to a testimonial on Palantir's website, Canada is "a major player in [its] global operations." 

The company was co-founded in 2004 by billionaire Peter Thiel, former co-founder of PayPal and now adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump. Palantir's software is used to detect fraud and cyberattacks. Additionally, pharmaceutical researchers have been sold on its potential to more speedily discover new drugs. The CIA and FBI have supposedly used the software to track terrorists, criminals, and more.

Palantir has had an office in Ottawa since 2013 and has touted a second office in Toronto as coming "soon" since at least late 2015.

Little is known about what Palantir does in Canada. The company is conspicuously absent from public records that list government lobbyists, contracts, and bids. The firm also declined a request for an interview with CBC News. The few documents and social media postings do exist suggest Palantir includes Canada's federal government and Calgary Police among its customers.

Source: CBC

PayPalPeter ThielPalantirSilicon Valley
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI