Top 10 most expensive company acquisitions by Amazon

Amazon’s announcement a few days back that it had agreed to buy MGM Studios for US$8.bn marks not only the e-commerce giant’s second most expensive acquisition (after Whole Foods Market), but its 106th acquisition 23 years after its first-ever acquisition in 1998 of UK-based internet book seller Bookpages.

Amazon, which was founded in 1994 by Jeff Bezos as an online bookstore and has grown exponentially in the last two decades, made its first three acquisitions in 1998 before ramping up its acquisition portfolio from 2005 onwards with the purchase of several companies every year. While the e-commerce giant focused at first on acquiring digital retailers and media websites, from 2011 onwards, it shifted its focus to buying tech startups to help improve its Amazon Echo and grow its AWS business nut.

Here, we highlight Amazon’s top 10 most expensive acquisitions, ranked by size of purchase.