Video
Human Capital

Deloitte’s Global Human Capital Trends 2020

By James Hood
July 03, 2020
undefined mins

The social enterprise at work: Paradox as a path forward. In just a few short years, the concept of the social enterprise—an organization whose mission combines revenue growth and profit-making with the need to respect and support its environment and stakeholder network—has grown from an intriguing new idea into a concrete business reality. Discover the 2020 Global Human Capital Trends: https://www2.deloitte.com/nl/nl/pages...

human capital
Share
Share

Featured Videos

View all
Featured

CURE Insurance on its ethical auto insurance policy

#Douglas Benalan#CURE Insurance#Insurance
Digital Strategy

City of Tucson: Bridging the digital divide

Human Capital

How Netrality Data Centres is driving cultural change

Technology & AI

Teranet - Cybersecurity Best Practices