Augusta, Sawgrass, St Andrews, Emirates top golf bucket list
When it comes to great golf courses around the globe, few would argue that Augusta National – home of the US Masters – is top of the wish-list for any player lucky enough to grace the hallowed turf.
Then there is the spiritual home of golf, St Andrews in Scotland – steeped in history, heritage and heather. But look beyond those two majestic courses and the debate starts to heat up.
Looking to answer the question ‘what is the most loved golf course in the world?’ once and for all, golfing apparel brand Galvin Green analysed data from search engines and social media to come up with the ultimate golf course bucket list.
Data was extracted from Google Keyword Planner and Instagram to come up with the Top 10.
There are six courses listed from the US. Augusta National takes top spot then TPC Sawgrass – home to The Players Championship – comes in second, ahead of St Andrews in third.
The other US-based courses are Pebble Beach Golf Links, Bandon Dunes, Pinehurst and Torrey Pines.
Of the four Major tournaments held each year, The Masters is the only one that is played at the same venue each year – Augusta National. The PGA Championship, US Open and The Open Championship are all played at different locations each year.
Dubai and Abu Dhabi golf courses rank alongside global greats
The top 10 list of greatest golf courses features two golf clubs in Scotland (St Andrews and Turnberry, which have regularly hosted the Open Championship) and also two from the United Arab Emirates.
Those UAE courses are Emirates Golf Club, located in Dubai and one of the oldest courses in the region, and Abu Dhabi Golf Club. Both courses are very different, with Emirates Golf Club providing a stunning backdrop of skyscrapers while the Abu Dhabi course is located out of the city and boasts tree-lined fairways, and a clubhouse shaped like a swooping falcon.
The UAE has built a reputation as a great golfing destination, with immaculate courses emerging from the desert dunes. Dubai is now home to 14 golf clubs, with many (like Emirates Golf Club) providing more than one course.
“There are so many fantastic golf courses around the world and the top 10 courses in our survey would grace any golfer’s bucket list,” commented Galvin Green Global Marketing Manager Annelie Backgård Ginstman.
“What this study shows is just how much interest there is in these top-quality golfing locations and the extent to which golfers want to share their appreciation of them with others.”
******
For more business insights, check out the latest edition of Business Chief and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
You may also be interested in Business Chief EMEA.
Please also check out our upcoming event – Sustainability LIVE in London on September 6-7, 2023.
BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover executive communities for CEOs, CFOs and CMOs, as well as leaders in Sustainability, Procurement & Supply Chain, Technology & AI, Cyber, FinTech & InsurTech. We also cover industries including Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare and Food & Drink.
BizClik, based in London, Dubai and New York, offers services such as content creation, advertising and sponsorship solutions, webinars and events.