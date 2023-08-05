Augusta, Sawgrass, St Andrews, Emirates top golf bucket list

When it comes to great golf courses around the globe, few would argue that Augusta National – home of the US Masters – is top of the wish-list for any player lucky enough to grace the hallowed turf.

Then there is the spiritual home of golf, St Andrews in Scotland – steeped in history, heritage and heather. But look beyond those two majestic courses and the debate starts to heat up.

Looking to answer the question ‘what is the most loved golf course in the world?’ once and for all, golfing apparel brand Galvin Green analysed data from search engines and social media to come up with the ultimate golf course bucket list.

Data was extracted from Google Keyword Planner and Instagram to come up with the Top 10.

There are six courses listed from the US. Augusta National takes top spot then TPC Sawgrass – home to The Players Championship – comes in second, ahead of St Andrews in third.

The other US-based courses are Pebble Beach Golf Links, Bandon Dunes, Pinehurst and Torrey Pines.

Of the four Major tournaments held each year, The Masters is the only one that is played at the same venue each year – Augusta National. The PGA Championship, US Open and The Open Championship are all played at different locations each year.