Freepik embarks on US expansion following successful year

Freepik Company is proceeding with an ambitious expansion into the US following a successful 12 months which saw the firm’s global user-base grow to more than 100 million.

The business, established in Málaga, Spain, has opened its first Stateside office in San Francisco and, in doing so, has appointed Jose Florido as its Chief Market Development Officer, US.

Specialising in high-quality audio-visual content, Freepik enjoyed an impressive period of growth in 2022, recording US$87 million in revenue – a 25% year-on-year increase.

In his new role, Florido will focus on the growth of the flagship Freepik platform, a vast collection of photos, videos, vector images, illustrations and PSD files.

He also takes responsibility for Slidesgo, which is itself an immense catalogue of free Google Slides themes and Microsoft PowerPoint templates helping customers to boost their presentation. Two-thirds of this platform’s premium subscribers are based in the US.

