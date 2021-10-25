Interbrand highlight Best Global Brands in the latest report

The title ‘The Decade of Possiblity’, Interbrand’s Best Global Brands 2021 lists the biggest names with global business reach in a report that was released in October 2021. The report takes into account various factors, covering both the company’s internal and external factors, including their alignment with aims and values, management, the distinctiveness of their brands and their global presence.

While the report largely covers the same companies in its Top 100 list, this years issue saw a new entry in the Top 100 list of global companies, Sephora, a French beauty and cosmetics brand.

What sets these global brands apart?

Through a period of global insecurity, many of these brands have found new and innovative ways to do business, where that is experiencing growth through high demand like Amazon, technological developments that connected families and friends during a period of isolation, or the businesses that managed to sustain, and even expand, their operations during such a difficult period.

The coronavirus pandemic uncovered the businesses that were to remain agile in times where flexibility was required, continue to bring in new customers, and continue on their paths to success. Many of the organisations that topped the list were the technology giants that continued to develop digital solutions for an ever-increasing for digital transformation.

In no particular order, here are some of the global that featured in the report:

‘At a time when slow, gradual evolution is not just good enough, as brand leaders, we badly need an Impressionist moment. We need that same courage to face controversy, challenge deeply entrenched dogmas, accelerate change and rethink the very nature of what we do’, says Manfredi Ricca, Global Chief Strategy Officer at Interbrand.

'There has never been a better time to think bigger and together. To make brands not just assets – but, most importantly, acts of leadership for these decisive times: a decade of crucial challenges, yes – but also immense possibility'.





To read the full top 100 list and find out more about Interbrand, visit the website here.