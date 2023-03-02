Tom Swallow

Editor

My passion for writing—and all things creative—accelerated as I climbed the ladder from Editorial Assistant to Editor in under 18 months. In that time, I've had the pleasure of writing various content types from B2B content for web and social media, to interview industry executives on topics, such as technology, supply chain and procurement, fintech, mining and energy, and sustainability—including e-mobility, net zero and ESG discussions. This allows me to craft features and long-form articles on high-level executives and the companies they work for to promote their business achievements.