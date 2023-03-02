Tom Swallow

Profile Picture

My passion for writing—and all things creative—accelerated as I climbed the ladder from Editorial Assistant to Editor in under 18 months. In that time, I've had the pleasure of writing various content types from B2B content for web and social media, to interview industry executives on topics, such as technology, supply chain and procurement, fintech, mining and energy, and sustainability—including e-mobility, net zero and ESG discussions. This allows me to craft features and long-form articles on high-level executives and the companies they work for to promote their business achievements.

How Dialight’s LED lighting creates a safer workplace

Dialight, the world-leading provider of Industrial and Hazardous application LED lighting, puts health and safety at the forefront of their ESG message

Automated Logic: Making Critical Facilities Sustainable

Tyler Keller, Enterprise Account Executive for Automated Logic - Strategic Accounts, describes its winning approach in collaborating with T-Mobile

Akamai prioritises the future demands of cyber customers

Steve Winterfeld of Akamai discusses the company’s university-based founding and how it merged into a leading multibillion-dollar cybersecurity firm

Interbrand highlight Best Global Brands in the latest report

The Best Global Brands 2021 report, produced by Interbrand, highlights some of the most significant businesses in the global markets