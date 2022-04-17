IT survey says visibility, security are main concerns
F5 – the multi-cloud company – has published its eighth annual State of Application Strategy Report which shows the challenges organisations are facing as they tackle digital transformation.
This transformation has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic and has resulted in distributed architectures and a broader threat landscape as more actions and processes are digitised. There is also an IT skills gap to navigate – just one of the hurdles that organisations say are holding them back.
“Digital transformation efforts have experienced a marked acceleration over the past two years, and we see no indications of a slowdown,” said Kara Sprague, EVP and GM, App Delivery, F5.
“Our research shows that the average organisation manages hundreds of applications across data centres, multiple clouds, and edge deployments—as well as more than 20 different app security and delivery technologies. With these growing and more distributed portfolios, organisations require consistent security, end-to-end visibility, and greater automation in their app deployments to tame debilitating complexity and continuously add value for customers, streamline operations, seize new opportunities, and respond to emerging threats in real time.”
Respondents to the survey – nearly 1,500 IT decision-makers worldwide from a range of industries – ranked visibility across environments as the main challenge, followed by consistent security.
To address this, 90% said they plan to use AI to improve customers service and gain insights, but effective AI requires better data transparency, integration, and governance than is currently available.
Other key findings include:
- Modernisation is spreading to back-office processes – More than two-thirds of organisations realise that creating superior digital interactions for customers also requires modernising less visible business processes and back-office functions. Failure to use data quickly enough to source raw materials, hire employees, plan production, or complete a plethora of other support tasks can degrade customer relationships, delay time-to-market for new offerings, and hurt the bottom line.
- IT and OT are converging – In a related finding, respondents rate the convergence of IT and operational technology (OT) systems as the most exciting development in the next few years. Integrating OT systems that manage industrial and enterprise operations with data-centric IT systems will help close the automation loop and make digital businesses more adaptive so they can better anticipate and respond to shifting customer interests and market conditions.
- Nearly everyone lacks critical insights – An overwhelming number of organisations (95%) have plans to mine operational data for insights they hope to use to improve the customer experience and drive business growth. However, 98% of respondents indicate that they are currently unable to extract needed insights from their existing systems. Even with expanded use of AI, many organisations still lack the personnel and capabilities to successfully identify relevant data and capitalise on it.
- Complexity is becoming untenable – With 93% of respondents using cloud-based as-a-Service offerings and 84% planning to move workloads to the edge, associated challenges range from overlapping security policies and fragmented data to the deployment of point solutions that ultimately add complexity, increase fragility, or inhibit performance. Broader distribution throughout the infrastructure means app security and delivery services are no longer tethered to the deployment model or location of the applications they serve, which allows businesses more flexibility but impacts consistency and can degrade the user experience.
- Security is evolving to risk management – Even as complexity has increased the number of potential failure points, performance remains paramount, with more than three-quarters (76%) of respondents admitting that—given a choice—they’d turn off security measures to improve performance. Managing a spectrum of risks with real-world objectives demonstrates businesses are taking a modified approach to risk management, contributing to identity-based security surpassing traditional app security and delivery technologies in terms of prevalence.
- Repatriation is on the rise – Today’s organisations manage everything from a growing collection of container-native and mobile applications to legacy monoliths that are fundamental to business operations. Significantly, over two-thirds of organisations (67%) are currently repatriating applications—that is, moving them back to a data centre environment from the cloud—or planning to in the next 12 months. This is up from only 27% the prior year.
These results show that IT decision-makers are still struggling with modernisation and deployment methods as they reap the benefits of digital transformation. Organisations face a continuous balancing act between controls, costs, customer and employee experiences.
Read the full F5 2022 State of Application Strategy Report.
- How organisations can protect themselves from cyber attacksTechnology & AI
- Manufacturing most cyberattacked industry, says IBM SecurityTechnology & AI
- Gartner: Why the cybersecurity leader’s role must evolveTechnology & AI
- Kraft Heinz partners with Google to accelerate digital goalsTechnology & AI