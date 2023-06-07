Publicis Sapient acquires e-commerce leader Corra

The Corra team will join Publicis Sapient, with CEO Ron Bongo and co-owners, CTO Michael Harvey and President Rachel Weir, reporting into the company’s Commerce practice leadership.

Publicis Sapient is a Platinum Adobe partner and has won Adobe’s global digital experience solution partner of the year award seven times. Corra is a Gold Adobe partner and continues to advance its leadership position as the only commerce partner to win the North American partner of the year awards for Adobe Commerce three times in recent years.

By acquiring Corra, Publicis Sapient further establishes itself as a global leader across the entire Adobe Product Suite, in addition to further cementing its already leading capabilities in MACH Alliance and composable commerce solutions.

“At Corra, we’re centred around driving business growth for clients through a commitment to excellence,” said Ron Bongo, CEO of Corra.

“For more than 20 years, we’ve enabled clients to deliver world-class customer experiences by focusing on future-proofing the tech stacks powering their digital transformations. Corra and Publicis Sapient push the envelope across technology and delivery methodologies.

“Our expertise in Adobe and composable commerce, along with our heritage and values, are what brings our teams together, and we’re excited to drive even more customer impact together with Publicis Sapient.”