US tech talent demand growing and changing, despite layoffs

Reading news headlines about tech company layoffs over the last year, you would be forgiven for thinking the tech industry was on its knees.

The U.S. tech industry is estimated to have laid off more than 97,000 in 2022, up 649% from the 12,975 in 2021, a report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas finds. And, since the start of the year, 297 U.S. tech companies laid off nearly 95,000 workers, according to data compiled by Layoffs.fyi.

PayPal, Google, Microsoft, Meta, and Apple have been among the big-tech firms announcing mass layoffs, with Amazon recently announcing its second round of layoffs, slashing 9,000 more jobs, and bringing the total so far this year to 27,000.

In fact, tech hasn't experienced widespread layoffs like this since the 2008 financial crisis.

But while looking at the layoff numbers is certainly alarming, in reality, they represent a small share of tech firm workforces.

Tech workforce now bigger than pre-pandemic

Data from non-profit CompTIA’s just-released annual State of the Tech Workforce report, shows that despite layoffs throughout 2022, there was an increase in tech business establishment of 7.5% in 2022 – the equivalent of more than 40,500 extra companies. Not just that, but net tech employment grew by 3.2% nationally, with the number of people employed in technology increasing by an estimated new 286,400 workers.

This brings the number of people working in tech jobs, spanning both technical and non-technical workers employed by tech firms and in other industries to 9.1 million.

The fact is that even with the layoffs, all five big-tech firms have bigger workforces now than they did before the pandemic.

Gartner research backs this up with companies behind the 10 largest layoffs in tech talent still employing more than 150,000 more people in total than at the beginning of 2020.

“The tech talent crunch is far from over,” says Gartner’s Senior Director Analyst, Mbula Schoen. “Current demand for tech talent greatly outstrips supply, which Gartner expects will be the case until at least 2026, based on forecast IT spend.