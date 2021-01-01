Anthony Whitmore has unrivalled IT experience at NCAOC and is now into his second tenure with the organization, after his first lasted 32 years.

Alongside responsibilities as an IT governance board member advising on strategic direction, he has program project management oversight of multi-year and multi-million-dollar enterprise projects, as well as enterprise security operations, including implementation of department operational security program and risk management.

He has served as a consultant on cloud adoption for applications and infrastructure migration and overseen enterprise migration to Microsoft Office365, introduced a plan to move a Data Center from a Tier 2 to 4 rating, and inspired the commencement of a data center replication project.

Other career highlights include the implementation of the enterprise operational security initiative, cutting agency infrastructure recovery times from 96 hours to 4 hours and instituting an enterprise identity and access management architecture, as well as creating a single sign-on portal for hybrid network access internal and cloud access.

During his first tenure, before holding the position of Director of Infrastructure and Operations for 12 years, he held roles of Client Services Manager, Network Administrator, Local Area Network Engineer, Operations Support Analyst and Computer Operator.

Read the full story HERE