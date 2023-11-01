As Chief Information Officer (CIO) at TELUS, Hesham Fahmy leads the team responsible for spearheading TELUS’ transformation to a fully-digital, software-centric and cloud-enabled organization. The CIO team manages corporate systems and team member tools, bringing humanized, digital-first experience to life for customers, and championing technology to improve capabilities, efficiency and scalability across all current and future lines of business.

An agent of transformation and an innovator with seven granted patents, Hesham has extensive consumer, digital and cloud technology development skills and operational leadership. He approaches his product and service development strategies with an entrepreneurial spirit building high-availability cloud and enterprise systems factoring security, privacy, scalability, data warehousing and analytics, all of which centers around constantly improving the customer experience. In 2023, Hesham was presented the CIO of the Year award by IT World Canada.

With a Bachelor of Computer Engineering from McMaster University and a Master of Software Engineering from the University of Toronto, he has innovated software products and solutions for 25 years, including 19 years of senior leadership roles, with a track record of launching disruptive products and platforms in retail, IoT, fintech and development tooling.

Before joining TELUS, Hesham was the Vice-president of Technology and General Manager, Marketplace at Loblaw Digital, where he led the technical delivery and operations of Loblaw’s omni-channel digital experiences and the transition of all of Loblaws’ digital platforms to Google Cloud. He also led entrepreneurship and consumer product development at ecobee and is the mastermind behind ecobee’s thermostat line, currently one of the best-selling smart thermostats in North America.

Hesham is a motivational leader with a passion for building highly productive teams and growing professional careers. His own passion for social capitalism aligns with TELUS’ leadership in leveraging our world-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable meaningful outcomes for our customers, communities and team members.

