8 people types will disrupt spending in 2022 – Oliver Wyman

1 New Collars

23% of population

The New Collars are current or former blue-collar workers who learned new skills during the pandemic so that they could find better jobs. Though blue-collar workers were front and centre during the spread of COVID-19, concerns around their wellbeing were side-lined. But rather than accept this fate, many set their sights on new horizons – flipping the pandemic script from one of desperation and stagnancy to hope and dynamism. Primarily millennial males who live and work in urban areas, they are leading a blue-collar revolution. More optimistic, ambitious, community-oriented, resilient, and risk-taking than the general population, they have reinvented themselves. They cite learning, self-expression and spontaneity as having enhanced importance in their pandemic lives, and are driving a labour revolution.



They aren’t concerned about their job prospects

The majority plan to leave their jobs for a new one within one year

They are driving a labour revolution, driving demand to government upskilling programs and effective certification and licensure





2 Climate Catalyst

13% of population

Climate Catalysts are those individuals who don’t believe business and government are taking adequate steps to address climate change and have taken activism into their own hands. They are generally dissatisfied with how businesses are combating climate change and expect firms to use their brand to engage in social issues and believe they should be transparent and explicit about what they value. They have both widened their perspectives and deepened their resolve. They skew older (35+) and are those who have been committed to recycling, buying carbon offsets, and writing to their government representatives since awareness of climatic shifts first appeared as a blip on the collective radar.

They won’t give support or money to anyone who doesn’t think climate change is the critical issue of our time

The majority are disappointed with the lack of progress proffered by world leaders

They are invested in the cause – reconsidering how they use every energy source, travelling less frequently, and even factoring sustainability into their investment decisions





3 Hivemind Investor

10% of population (excluding China)

The Hivemind Investors are those for whom social media drives investment decisions. Oliver Wyman research reveals that their seemingly volatile behaviour is not malice, but rather a search for community, learning, and information equality as these newly minted investors dive into, and revolutionise, the world of retail investing. they believe in their own agency and the power of collective action, and now that they have succeeded at becoming a market-moving collective, they will likely remain part of the zeitgeist.