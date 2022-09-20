Americas fintech investment down from 2021 but still robust

Global investment in fintech fell to US$107.8bn in the first half of 2022 from US$111.2bn in the same period last year.

That’s according to KPMG’s 2022 H1 Pulse of Fintech report , which saw investment and deals decline in both the Americas and EMEA regions, while the APAC region attract a new annual high of fintech investment.

While it may seem that investment in fintech has fallen off a cliff so far in 2022, that’s simply not the case says Anton Ruddenklau , Global Fintech Leader, KPMG, explaining that 2021 was an extraordinary year with investors flocking to invest in the sector, and now we are simply shifting back to levels seen in 2019 and 2020.

“Taking out 2021’s outlier results, global fintech investment and interest was quite positive in H1 2022,” says Ruddenklau.

The US attracts vast majority of fintech investment in first half

Despite declining from 2021, the Americas region attracted the largest amount of VC funding (US$27.2bn).

The Americas started off the year particularly well and despite a dip in quarterly investment to US$22.7bn, saw a record 806 deals in the first quarter of 2022. But as geopolitical uncertainty and macroeconomic challenges picked up pace, total investment dropped to US$16.8bn across just 624 deals in the second quarter – bringing the investment total to US$39.4bn in the first half of 2022, down from US$59.7bn in the same in 2021.

While the US saw declining investment, it did attract the vast majority of fintech investment in the Americas, accounting for US$34.9bn of investment. Among the biggest US deals were the US$2.6bn buyout of Bottomline Technologies by PE firm Thomas Bravo; US$1.2bn acquisition of SimpleNexus; and the US$1.1bn acquisition of Technisys by SoFi Technologies.

Brazil and Canada saw declines in investment greater than 50% with Canada’s investment dropping to a very low US$810m from US$1.9bn last year.

Given rising interest rates, increasing levels of inflation, and growing concerns about an economic recession, fintech investors across the Americas enhanced their focus on profitability, top-line revenue growth and cash flow when evaluating targets and companies within their portfolios. Investors have also started to consider the potential of companies to deliver returns given the changing market conditions.