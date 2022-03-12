Leadership & Strategy Articles

Executive moves: Amazon, PayPal, Neiman Marcus, ExxonMobil

Neiman Marcus names CFO, PayPal hires chief information officer, Amazon appoints VP of health – here are the biggest executive moves across North America

7 top takeaways – American Express 2022 Travel Trends

From an increase in spend and purpose-driven booking decisions to multi-generational family vacations, here are 2022’s travel trends from American Express

Meet the CEO: Peter McGuinness to lead Impossible Foods

Food industry veteran Peter McGuinness departs yoghurt maker Chobani to take the helm of Impossible Foods, as founder Pat Brown steps down as CEO

Business leaders must advocate for sustainability transition

With resources, reach and brands to influence the future, businesses must champion the transition to sustainability, argues strategy advisor Neil Gaught

Opinion: Why removing sales objections is key to success

Overcome the challenge of closing a sale by eliminating objections, advises leading six-figure sales expert and Fortune 500 keynote speaker Brian Peters

Gartner: C-suite influence of CCOs and comms teams increase

The influence of chief communications officers in the C-suite grows, and comms teams upsize, as firms emphasise employee communications, says Gartner

67 CEOs reveal six mindsets of top leaders in McKinsey book

Consultants McKinsey & Company to release book detailing the six mindsets of extraordinary business leaders and high-performing CEOs

Uruguay is most promising market in Americas for 2022

Uruguay offers most promising opportunities in Americas for investors, exporters in 2022, as global economy continues its bumpy recovery, reports Atradius