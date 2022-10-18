Black Friday could be out of date as retail trends shift

Could the pandemic, recession, inflation, sustainability and supply chain disruptions mean this is the beginning of the end for Black Friday?

Black Friday is the term coined for the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US and the day that marks the start of the Christmas shopping season in the US. This date, although not relevant outside of the US, became a global ‘event’ – in part fuelled by the rise in ecommerce platforms like Amazon.

There are conflicting surveys and reports circulating in the media, including the latest from the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) the provides a wider global picture. IBV surveyed more than 12,000 adults in Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Mexico, Spain, UK, and US) in August.

Key findings are also conflicting at face value, with 66% of consumers saying they are more concerned about the economy but shopping budgets are rising 8% based on 2021.

And while COVID seems to be a fading memory with 59% less concerned this year than last, the same figure (59%) are more concerned about supply chain disruption.

Consumers are therefore intending to buy earlier to avoid disappointment and also to mitigate future price hikes, which is also good news for many retailers sitting on inventory.

According to the IBV survey, holiday shopping is starting earlier this year, with 58% of consumers planning to begin buying before November. This is up from 44% last year.

In the UK, which is suffering with soaring inflation and a weak currency, a survey by Retail Economics with retail technology firm Metapack says shoppers are intending to spend £4.4bn less on non-essential items, down 22%, with 60% saying they will spend less.

And a recent report from Bain suggested holiday sales would rise 7.5% but when you take inflation into account, that figure is more like 1-3%.