CEO appointments – 21 women who made CEO in July 2022

Last month, 21 women gained chief executive status globally, according to Boardex, which reports on chief executive appointments in companies.

While just one woman taking the top job is a gain, it represents just 9.5% of all chief executive appointments during July 2022.

This reflects the continued under-representation of women at the top, with women representing just 15% of chief executives employed at Fortune 500 companies, equalling 74 female chiefs, while globally, just 5% of chiefs are female, according to Altrata’s recently released Global Gender Diversity 2022 report .

In line with the message, ‘you can’t be what you can’t see’, Business Chief pays tribute to the 21 women who became chief executive officers in July 2022 – from Hong Kong to Israel, the US to The Netherlands, and across industries including tech, pharma, real estate and insurance.

We list by company market capitalisation.